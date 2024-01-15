UP CM Yogi, Dy CM Maurya and Akhilesh Yadav greet Mayawati on her birthday

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday extended greetings to BSP supremo Mayawati on her birthday.
The chief minister spoke to BSP leader Mayawati on the phone, enquired about her well-being and wished her on her birthday, according to a government statement.
"Hearty congratulations to the national president of Bahujan Samaj Party and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Ms. Mayawati ji on her birthday! I pray to God for your good health and long life," the deputy chief minister said in a post on X.
"Happy birthday to former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and BSP national president Ms. Mayawati ji," the Samajwadi Party chief wrote on X.