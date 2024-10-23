UP man arrested for making 'objectionable' video on BSP chief Mayawati

<p>Saharanpur: A 27-year-old man was arrested here for allegedly creating and sharing on social media an "objectionable" video involving a poster of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, police said on Wednesday.</p><p>In the video shared on the occasion of Karwa Chauth, the man is seen looking at the former chief minister's poster through a sieve, blowing a kiss and offering it water.</p>.<p>According to Hindu traditions, women fast on Karwa Chauth for their husbands' long lives and break the fast after moonrise. They look at the moon through a sieve and then look at their husbands, who then offer them water.</p><p>Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said the video doing the rounds on social media angered BSP supporters, who lodged a complaint at the local police station demanding action against the accused.</p><p>Based on the complaint, a case was registered and the accused, Lavesh Saini, a resident of Rampur Kalan, was arrested on Tuesday for creating the "objectionable" video on the occasion of Karwa Chauth with a poster of BSP president Mayawati and sharing it on social media, the officer said.</p><p>Further investigation is underway, he said.</p>