UP man arrested for making 'objectionable' video on BSP chief Mayawati

In the video shared on the occasion of Karwa Chauth, the man is seen looking at the former chief minister's poster through a sieve, blowing a kiss and offering it water.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 09:43 IST

Published 23 October 2024, 09:43 IST
