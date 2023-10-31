UP man gives 'triple talaq' to wife for 'doing eyebrows'

Lucknow: In a bizarre incident, a man gave 'triple talaq' to his wife allegedly after finding out that she had done her eyebrows.

According to the reports, the man, a resident of Phulpur town in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district, working in a gulf country, had heated arguments with his wife during a video call after he found that she had done her eyebrows.

The man was so infuriated that he gave 'triple talaq' to her over the phone, reports said.

The wife, who is a resident of UP's Kanpur, has lodged a complaint with the police in this regard. In her complaint the woman said that she got married in January last year. She had come to her parental home a few days back.