UP man gives 'triple talaq' to wife for 'doing eyebrows'

Lucknow: In a bizarre incident, a man gave 'triple talaq' to his wife allegedly after finding out that she had done her eyebrows.
According to the reports, the man, a resident of Phulpur town in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district, working in a gulf country, had heated arguments with his wife during a video call after he found that she had done her eyebrows.
The man was so infuriated that he gave 'triple talaq' to her over the phone, reports said.
The wife, who is a resident of UP's Kanpur, has lodged a complaint with the police in this regard. In her complaint the woman said that she got married in January last year. She had come to her parental home a few days back.
''We used to speak through video calls as my husband worked in Saudi Arabia...during one of the video calls he found out that I had done my eyebrows....he became very angry and disconnected the call,'' she said.
She said that her husband called her later and, after heated arguments over doing the eyebrows, pronounced 'talaq' three times.
''I tried to speak to him many times but he is not answering,'' she added. The woman also said that her in-laws sided with her husband in the matter.
She also told that her husband did not like her doing make up and going to beauty parlours.
A senior police official in Kanpur said that a case has been lodged against the husband, his mother and some others and the matter was being investigated.