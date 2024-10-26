UP: Man held for raping 10-year-old hearing impaired girl

<p>Banda (UP): A 42-year-old man was on Friday arrested for allegedly raping a minor hearing impaired girl Uttar Pradesh’s Lalitpur district, police said.</p>.<p>On October 20, an unknown person entered the 10-year-old girl’s house and raped her, they said.</p>.<p>A case was registered in the matter and a probe was launched. A reward of Rs 25,000 was also announced for the arrest of the accused, they said.</p>.Four-year-old girl raped in UP's Siddharthnagar.<p>During the course of investigation, the accused was identified as Manohar Raikwar alias Manoj alias Mano.</p>.<p>Subsequently, he was arrested on Friday, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Lalitpur Mohammad Mushtaque.</p>.<p>The girl is undergoing treatment at Jhansi Medical College and her condition is improving, the SP said. </p>