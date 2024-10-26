Home
UP: Man held for raping 10-year-old hearing impaired girl

On October 20, an unknown person entered the 10-year-old girl’s house and raped her, police said.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 20:12 IST

Published 25 October 2024, 20:12 IST
