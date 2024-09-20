UP: Out on bail, rape accused shoots dead victim

Additional Superintendent of Police Shrish Chandra said, "A 17-year-old girl was shot dead in the Kaila Devi police station area on the night of September 18. A case has been registered against two men.” The main accused, Rinku 20, had raped the girl and a case was registered against him in Ghaziabad police station in February. He came out of the jail on bail earlier this month, he said.