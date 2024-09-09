UP remission matter: SC issues show cause notice to IAS officer for misleading court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked senior IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh government as to why proceedings of contempt and perjury be not initiated against him for "misleading" the court in a plea related to remission of life term convict.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih said it will go deep into the matter to ascertain the truth and gave one last opportunity to the state government to come clean by giving the exact sequence of events following its May 13 order on processing the files related to remission.

"We direct the chief secretary of the state to file a personal affidavit in this court to explain the entire episode and the conduct of the state and its officers by September 24," the bench said.