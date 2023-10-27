UP sub-divisional magistrate issues summons to Guv Anandiben Patel, gets warning

Lucknow: A sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) in Uttar Pradesh's Budaon district landed in trouble after he issued summons to the state Governor Anandiben Patel, asking her to appear before him in connection with a land dispute matter.

As the Raj Bhavan took strong exception to the issuance of the summons to the Governor, who was protected under Article 361 of the Constitution, which states that the President or the governor of a state is not answerable to any court for the exercise of the powers and duties and that no criminal proceedings shall be conducted against them during their term of office, the SDM was warned by the district magistrate.

According to the sources, the summon to the governor was issued after one Chandrahas, a resident of Lora Baheri village in the district filed a plaint before the SDM court against some people in connection with transfer of a piece of land.

He had contended in his application that a relative of his had illegally been transferred a piece of land, which was later sold to someone else.

Chandrahas made the governor a party in the matter along with others. The SDM (judicial) Sadar Vineet Kumar then issued summons to all of them, including the governor.

The Raj Bhavan later wrote a letter to the Budaon DM, registering strong objection to the issuance of summons mentioning the constitutional protection provided to the governors, sources said.

District officials said that the SDM has been issued a warning.