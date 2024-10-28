Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Uttar Pradesh bypolls: SP's Shivpal Yadav says relationship with BJP's Karhal candidate 'over'

Anujesh Yadav is married to Sandhya Yadav, the sister of Dharmendra Yadav -- the Samajwadi Party's Azamgarh MP and a cousin of party chief Akhilesh Yadav.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 16:32 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2024, 16:32 IST
India NewsBJPUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsSamajwadi Party

Follow us on :

Follow Us