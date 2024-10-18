Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Uttar Pradesh police probing possible paper leak in UPPSC exam slated for Sunday

In the email dated October 14, Varshney detailed the purported conversation involving an IICT employee named Rajesh Verma
PTI
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 11:06 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 October 2024, 11:06 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshUPPSC

Follow us on :

Follow Us