Uttar Pradesh to cut pollution with fleet of electric buses

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government is set to roll out a fleet of electric buses, including several double-decker ones, for enhanced commuting experience while reducing pollution.

The double decker buses, which will be able to accommodate 65 passengers at a time, will start operating in capital city Lucknow during the upcoming Navratri festival.

In an interview with PTI, Daya Shankar Singh, the state's transport minister, said, "We will launch double-decker buses in Lucknow during Navratri. We have already completed the process for tendering around 100 buses, including double-decker buses that can accommodate 65 passengers.After the initial fleet of 100 buses, we would launch as many more buses." The double-decker buses will initially operate in Lucknow from Navratri (first week of October), and the facility will subsequently be expanded to other major districts of the state, the minister said.