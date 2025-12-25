Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Varanasi has been turned into a spectacle: Sahitya Akademi awardee Kashinath Singh

Having lived for years in a city he loves, Singh is filled with pain at its current condition and feels it is losing its character.
Last Updated : 25 December 2025, 09:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 December 2025, 09:56 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshVaranasi

Follow us on :

Follow Us