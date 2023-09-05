Watch: Drunk men sit on 5th-floor ledge of Greater Noida apartment, cause chaos

The video shows residents attempting to rescue the men seated precariously over a steep drop. However, the men reportedly hurled abuses at them and after a few failed tries, they were saved by the residents.

"Was this a stunt or a suicide attempt?," a resident asked, adding "This kind of atmosphere is not healthy for families and children living in the society," NDTV reported.

The resident added that this was not the first time the bachelors had irritated other residents, saying they had misbehaved in the past well. The residents are now demanding legal action against them.

The police are probing the matter and looking for those in the viral video.