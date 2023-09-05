Home
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Watch: Drunk men sit on 5th-floor ledge of Greater Noida apartment, cause chaos

One resident noted this was not the first time the bachelors had ruffled feathers, saying they misbehaved in the past well. The residents are now demanding legal action against them.
Last Updated 05 September 2023, 09:10 IST

A video showing drunk men causing ruckus at a Noida housing society has gone viral. The footage shows two individuals, purportedly in an inebirated state, sitting on the slab of a 5th-floor apartment balcony.

The incident took place on Sunday night, September 3, at Supertech Eco Village-3 housing society in Greater Noida West.

The video shows residents attempting to rescue the men seated precariously over a steep drop. However, the men reportedly hurled abuses at them and after a few failed tries, they were saved by the residents.

"Was this a stunt or a suicide attempt?," a resident asked, adding "This kind of atmosphere is not healthy for families and children living in the society," NDTV reported.

The resident added that this was not the first time the bachelors had irritated other residents, saying they had misbehaved in the past well. The residents are now demanding legal action against them.

The police are probing the matter and looking for those in the viral video.

(Published 05 September 2023, 09:10 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshGreater NoidaTrending

