Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Woman dies of shock after son's murder; family protests with her body at SSP office in Bareilly

The family insisted that they would not take away the body until all the suspects in the murder of 40-year-old Pushpendra were apprehended.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 16:52 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2024, 16:52 IST
India NewsCrimeBareilly

Follow us on :

Follow Us