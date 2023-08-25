Home
Uttar Pradesh

Woman gets three-year jail over death of infant in UP's Bhadohi

Munni Devi dropped four bricks on the head of the infant, from the roof of her house because of personal enmity, which resulted in infant's death.
Last Updated 25 August 2023, 07:11 IST

Follow Us

A court convicted a woman for culpable homicide of her sister-in-law's four-month-old son, and sentenced her to three years of imprisonment, police said on Friday.

Munni Devi, 45, dropped four bricks one-by-one on the head of the infant, from the roof of her house because of personal enmity, which resulted in infant's death, Bhadohi Superintendent of Police Meenakshi Katyayan told PTI.

The incident had taken place in a village under Gopiganj Police Station.

Munni Devi was booked under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC after the incident.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (Fast Track Court I) Subodh Singh convicted her on Thursday, Additional District Government Advocate Pravesh Tiwari said.

(Published 25 August 2023, 07:11 IST)
India News Uttar Pradesh Crime

