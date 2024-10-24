Woman, her son killed after their scooter falls into canal in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia

<p>Ballia (UP): A woman and her 5-year-old son were killed after their scooter fell into the Malipur-Chhitauna canal here, police said on Thursday.</p>.<p>The deceased were identified as Safreen Khatoon (27) and her son Abbas, they said.</p>.<p>The incident occurred on Wednesday night when four people including Safreen and her son were travelling on a scooter to reach her Padsara village. The driver of the scooter lost control of the vehicle and it fell into the Malipur-Chhitona canal, police said.</p>.<p>Safreen and her son drowned in the canal and the other two escaped unhurt, they said.</p>.<p>Bodies were sent for post-mortem, police added.</p>