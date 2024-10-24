Home
Woman, her son killed after their scooter falls into canal in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia

The incident occurred on Wednesday night when four people including Safreen and her son were travelling on a scooter to reach her Padsara village.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 10:44 IST

Published 24 October 2024, 10:44 IST
