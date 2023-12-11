JOIN US
uttar pradesh

Woman jumps in front of train with 3-yr-old son in Uttar Pradesh, both killed

Primary evidence suggested domestic dispute as the reason behind the incident, however, an investigation is underway in the matter, police said.
Last Updated 11 December 2023, 16:29 IST

Ballia (UP): A woman allegedly died by jumping in front of a train with her 3-year-old son here on Monday, police said.

Rinku Devi (28) along with her son Aditya died by suicide by jumping in front of a train on the Varanasi-Gorakhpur rail section near Ubhaon village, Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammad Faheem Qureshi said.

On being informed, the police rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies and sent them for post-mortem, the DSP said.

Prima facie domestic dispute appeared to be the reason behind the incident, however, an investigation is underway in the matter, he added.

(Published 11 December 2023, 16:29 IST)
