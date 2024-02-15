Go to Uttarakhand to see 'nanny state' in action: Shashi Tharoor slams BJP

New Delhi: Hitting out at the Uttarakhand government over the UCC bill and other regulations, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday said one should go there to see a "nanny state" in action but one should vote out the BJP if one values freedom.

Tharoor's criticism came days after the Uttarakhand Assembly passed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) bill, which may serve as a template for other BJP-run states to enact similar legislation.

The bill, among other things, mandates registration of live-in relationships. Children born out of live-in relationships will be considered legitimate and deserted women will be entitled to maintenance from their partners.