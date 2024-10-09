Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttarakhand

Inquiry ordered after Hindu outfit claims house being used as mosque in Uttarakhand

According to the protestors, an abandoned house in Berinag has allegedly been converted illegally into a mosque from inside to offer namaz.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 13:03 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 October 2024, 13:03 IST
India NewsUttarakhandnamazMosque

Follow us on :

Follow Us