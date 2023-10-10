Pushkar Dhami orders verification of madrassas in Uttarakhand over 'inhuman' treatment of children

The Home Department has issued instructions to all the district magistrates to verify the madrassas in their respective areas following the chief minister's orders, an official statement said.

On the complaint of a parent on Sunday, a police team visited a madrassa in Veerbhatti near Jeolikot in Nainital where 'inhuman treatment and physical abuse' of children came to light, police said.

The health of the children was not good and they were not being provided hygienic food and water, police said, adding it was also revealed that this madrassa was running without registration.

Tallital police station in-charge Rohtash Singh said a case has been registered against madrassa Maulvi Mohammad Haroon and his son Ibrahim under various sections of POCSO Act, Juvenile Justice Act and Indian Penal Code.

The matter is being investigated and further action will be taken on that basis, Singh said.