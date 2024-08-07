Vinesh Phogat given 'opportunity', 'facilities' despite 'Modi teri kabr khudegi' slogans: Kangana Ranaut

The actress further wrote, "Yet she was given the opportunity to represent the nation and best of the training, coaches and facilities. Beauty of democracy and a great leader."

Phogat, along with wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik were involved in the wrestlers' protests against BJP PM and former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. They had accused him of molesting female wrestlers, charges that Singh has denied.

The Modi government chose not to give Singh a ticket for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, but to keep the influential leader happy, his son Karan Bhushan Singh was fielded from the Kaiserganj constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

Phogat became the first Indian woman wrestler (50kg) to reach the final of the Olympic Games with a convincing 5-0 win over Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez on Tuesday.

With this win in the semifinal, Vinesh guaranteed herself at least a silver medal.

Both wrestlers got off to a cautious start but a passivity clock on Lopez meant that Vinesh got on the board with one technical point after the Cuban didn't take a risk.