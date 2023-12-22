Waaree Energies to build 3 GW facility in Texas

Mumbai: India’s solar PV module manufacturer and major supplier to the United States, Waaree Energies, will establish its first US manufacturing facility in the Houston areas.

The facility, located in the town of Brookshire, will have the initial capacity to manufacture 3 gigawatts (GW) of solar modules annually by the end of 2024.

Waaree plans to invest up to $ 1 billion over the next four years to scale its annual module manufacturing production up to 5 GW by 2027, making it one of the largest solar module manufacturing facilities in the US.

Waaree will also add an integrated US-made solar cell facility that is expected to be operational by 2025. In total, Waaree’s new facility is expected to create over 1,500 total jobs in the US when at full capacity.

"We are proud of this significant commitment by Waaree to US domestic solar manufacturing,” said Waaree Chairman and Managing Director Hitesh Doshi.