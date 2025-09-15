Waqf Act interim order: Supreme Court stays key provisions

<p>The Supreme Court on Monday stayed two key provisions in the Waqf Amendment Act 2025. </p><p>The provisions stayed include (i) collector cannot decide if property is Waqf — the court noted that the clause violates separation of powers; (ii) that a person should be a practitioner of Islam for 5 years to create a Waqf, <em>Bar and Bench </em>reported. </p><p>The provision has been stayed till state governments frame rules on determining whether a person is a practitioner of Islam.</p><p>The court had heard three days of arguments in which the Centre contended mere legal propositions or hypothetical arguments were insufficient to stay the operation of the law duly enacted by Parliament. </p><p>Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on behalf of the Centre had claimed that Waqf management had misused monuments, giving rooms for shops and making unauthorised alterations. </p>.Supreme Court quashes order against Congress MLA in 2023 Nuh riots case.<p>The Centre had earlier given an assurance that no waqf properties, including those established by user, would be denotified. It had also said that no appointment of non Muslims to the Central Waqf Council or State Waqf Boards would be made under the 2025 Act. On April 25, the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs filed a preliminary affidavit defending the amended Waqf Act of 2025.</p>