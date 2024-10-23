Waqf panel member A Raja criticises chairman for conducting proceedings in 'haste'
It is unfortunate that the chairman of the Joint working committee on Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 conducted a press conference and transpired the proceedings / happenings in the meeting whatsoever; knowing fully well that the proceedings are confidential and not to be disclosed.…