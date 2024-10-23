Home
Waqf panel member A Raja criticises chairman for conducting proceedings in 'haste'

In a post on X, Raja said it is 'unfortunate' that the chairman held a press conference to highlight what transpired in the meeting knowing fully well that the proceedings are confidential and are not to be disclosed.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 04:38 IST

Published 23 October 2024, 04:38 IST
