2,208 booths in West Bengal under scanner after no dead, duplicate voter found

Among such booths, the highest 760 is in South 24 Parganas district, followed by 228 in Purulia and 226 in Murshidabad, they said. Howrah district has 94 such booths and Kolkata one.
Last Updated : 02 December 2025, 03:59 IST
Published 02 December 2025, 03:59 IST
