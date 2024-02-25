JOIN US
india

Acclaimed filmmaker Kumar Shahani passes away at 83 from age-related ailments in Kolkata

Sahani was admitted to AMRI Dhakuria on February 18, and his condition gradually worsened in the following days, according to a hospital official.
Last Updated 25 February 2024, 17:49 IST

Kolkata: Renowned filmmaker and academic Kumar Shahani passed away at a city hospital after battling prolonged old age-related illness, authorities said. He was 83.

Initially diagnosed with lower respiratory tract infection, hypertension, and sepsis, he was placed in the intensive care unit. Unfortunately, his health continued to decline, with decreased urine output, leading to his death around 10:25 pm on Saturday, the official added.

A protege of the legendary director Ritwik Ghatak, Shahani was born in 1940 and pursued film studies at the Pune Film Institute (FTII).

In 1969, he had the opportunity to intern under the famous French director Robert Bresson for the film A Gentle Creature.

Throughout his career, Shahani achieved numerous accolades, including the Filmfare Critics Awards for Best Film in 1972, 1990, and 1991.

He also received the International Film Festival of Rotterdam - FIPRESCI Award in 1990 and the Prince Claus Award in 1998, solidifying his reputation as a distinguished figure in the world of cinema.

(Published 25 February 2024, 17:49 IST)
