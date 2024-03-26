Actor Rudranil Ghosh leaves BJP WhatsApp groups after not getting party ticket

Kolkata: Actor-turned-BJP leader Rudranil Ghosh has left many of the party’s WhatsApp groups and said he is not sure about the required qualifications to make the cut as a candidate.

He, however, said on Tuesday that he has no intention to leave the saffron party.

Ghosh left over 60 WhatsApp groups of the BJP but remained with a few on Monday, a day after release of the party’s second list of candidates for West Bengal, causing a flutter in political circles.