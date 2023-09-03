Home
Homeindiawest bengal

Bengal: Close shave for passengers of Tinsukia-Bengaluru Express after smoke detected in AC coach

The train was immediately brought back to Malda, the concerned coach was replaced by another compartment and the train left around 9:30 pm.
Last Updated 03 September 2023, 04:18 IST

Passengers of an AC coach of the Tinsukia-Bengaluru Superfast Express had a close shave on Saturday, as the compartment was quickly replaced after smoke was detected inside it at Malda station in West Bengal, an official said.

An Eastern Railway spokesperson told PTI that as the train started moving after its halt at Malda junction, smoke was detected in the B1 coach around 7 pm.

"The train was immediately brought back to Malda, the concerned coach was replaced by another compartment and the train left around 9:30 pm," he said.

There was no report of any injury to anyone due to the incident, the official said.

He said only smoke was detected in the coach, and its reason was being ascertained.

(Published 03 September 2023, 04:18 IST)
India NewsBengaluruWest Bengal

