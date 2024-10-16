Bengal govt should own up for failing to carry out its duties: Governor Bose on RG Kar impasse

<p>West Bengal Governor Ananda Bose on Wednesday reacting on RG Kar impasse said that Bengal govt should own up for "failing to carry out its duties".</p><p>"Protecting lives, properties of citizens basic duty of state. Bengal govt failed, particularly in RG Kar case," he told PTI.</p>.Professors condemn arrest of students for protesting outside Durga Puja pandal over RG Kar horror.<p>"Raj Bhavan is intervening in RG Kar impasse. It cannot be stopped from doing so under provisions of Constitution," the Governor added.</p>