Bengal govt's suit against CBI probe: Supreme Court refuses to pass order on urgent listing

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to pass an order on an urgent listing of a lawsuit filed by the West Bengal government that has accused the CBI of going ahead with its probe in post-poll violence cases, without securing the prerequisite nod from the state under the law.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing in the matter on behalf of the West Bengal government, told a bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra that the matter has been adjourned nine times.

Sibal told the apex court that the matter is listed before a bench headed by Justice B R Gavai.