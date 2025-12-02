Bengal LoP alleges bid to retain dead voters in rolls; TMC says valid documents needed for deletion
He shared an audio clip of a booth-level officer (BLO) from Falta in South 24 Parganas district, asserting that the BLOs had complained that senior officials were instructing them not to delete the names of deceased persons without death certificates.
এসআইআর (SIR) এর ফলে মমতা বন্দ্যোপাধ্যায় সিঁদুরে মেঘ দেখছেন। তাই তার প্রশাসন কে দিয়ে মৃত ভোটারদের নাম যাতে কাটা না যায়, আর ভোটের সময় তার শান্তির বাহিনী কে দিয়ে ঐ ভোটগুলি যাতে ছাপ্পা মেরে জেতা যায় সেই পরিকল্পনা করছেন। কিন্তু সে গুড়ে বালি।