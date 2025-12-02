Menu
Bengal LoP alleges bid to retain dead voters in rolls; TMC says valid documents needed for deletion

He shared an audio clip of a booth-level officer (BLO) from Falta in South 24 Parganas district, asserting that the BLOs had complained that senior officials were instructing them not to delete the names of deceased persons without death certificates.
Last Updated : 02 December 2025, 09:13 IST
Published 02 December 2025, 09:13 IST
