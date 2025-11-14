Menu
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Poll results won't have any bearing on Bengal, claims TMC

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh claimed in a post on X that the Mamata Banerjee-led party will come to power for the fourth time with over 250 seats.
Last Updated : 14 November 2025, 07:45 IST
Published 14 November 2025, 07:45 IST
India News West Bengal Indian Politics TMC Bihar Kunal Ghosh Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

