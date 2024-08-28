BJP cries foul as Mamata Banerjee asks TMC workers not to take insults lying down

Kolkata: With her government beleaguered by the agitation over the rape and murder of a young doctor in Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday called upon her Trinamool Congress’ workers to stand up, resist and protest if the opposition parties insult them and their party.

Banerjee’s call to the TMC’s workers prompted the ruling party’s main rival Bharatiya Janata Party to accuse her of intimidating the opposition parties. "It is unthinkable and unprecedented for a chief minister, who is constitutionally bound to rise above partisan attitudes, to make such intimidating statements that pose a threat to democracy,” Union minister and state BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar told journalists.

He also wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing Banerjee of making anti-national remarks by suggesting that if West Bengal were to burn, other states would also be affected. She "no longer deserves to hold such an important position", Majumdar wrote to Shah.