BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari urges people to boycott Bengal government's 'Durga Puja Carnival'

Adhikari also announced that a rally in the city, without any party flags, "will be organised on Tuesday evening" to protest the ongoing attacks on women in the state.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 15:46 IST

Published 14 October 2024, 15:46 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCSuvendu AdhikariDurga Puja

