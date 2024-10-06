Calcutta High Court orders second post-mortem on Bengal schoolgirl who was allegedly gang-raped, murdered

<p>Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Sunday ordered that a second post-mortem be conducted on the schoolgirl who was allegedly gang-raped and murdered in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district.</p>.<p>The 10-year-old girl was returning to her Joynagar home after attending her tuition classes on Saturday when the incident took place.</p>.<p>Justice Tirthankar Ghosh of the Calcutta High Court, hearing a petition filed by the girl's parents, directed that the second post-mortem be conducted at AIIMS Hospital in Kalyani on Monday in the presence of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) of Baruipur court.</p>.Culprits should get death penalty: Mamata on rape-murder of 10-year-old girl in West Bengal .<p>Justice Ghosh also ordered that police should register a case under the POCSO Act.</p>.<p>If AIIMS Kalyani lacks the necessary infrastructure to conduct the post-mortem, it should be carried out at Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Hospital, also located in Kalyani, the court said. However, the post-mortem must be done by doctors from Kalyani AIIMS, not those from the state-run hospital, it added.</p>.<p>The body of the schoolgirl is currently kept at Kantapukur morgue, where the first post-mortem was performed.</p>.<p>One person has been arrested in connection with the murder.</p>