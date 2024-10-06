Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Calcutta High Court orders second post-mortem on Bengal schoolgirl who was allegedly gang-raped, murdered

Justice Tirthankar Ghosh of the Calcutta High Court, hearing a petition filed by the girl's parents, directed that the second post-mortem be conducted at AIIMS Hospital in Kalyani on Monday.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 October 2024, 12:50 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 October 2024, 12:50 IST
West Bengalmurderrapecalcutta high court

Follow us on :

Follow Us