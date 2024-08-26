CBI probe into R G Kar doctor's rape-murder case: All you need to know

The CBI alleged in the Supreme Court on August 22 that there was an attempt to cover up the case by the local police as the crime scene was altered by the time the federal agency took over the probe.

Appearing in the court on behalf of the CBI, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud that senior doctors of the hospital as well as the victim's colleagues had asked for videography, which means even they had felt that there was a cover-up.

"We entered the probe on the fifth day. Before that, whatever was collected by the local police was given to us. The investigation itself was a challenge because the scene of offence was altered. The FIR was registered only after the (victim's) cremation at 11:45 pm.

"First, the parents of the victim were informed by the deputy superintendent (of the hospital) that she was not well. When they reached the hospital, they were told that she had committed suicide..... Fortunately, the colleagues of the deceased insisted for videography. This suggests that they were suspecting a cover-up," Mehta told the bench, also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

The solicitor general further submitted that when a call was made to the Tala police station in the morning of August 9, the doctors told the cops that the victim was unconscious, although she was already dead.

Appearing in the court on behalf of the West Bengal government, senior advocate Kapil Sibal opposed Mehta's submissions, saying everything was videographed and nothing was altered at the crime scene.

On the same day, the CBI sought polygraph tests of Ghosh and four other doctors in connection with the case.