Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

CESC to pay Rs 5 lakh to families of Kolkata deluge victims

The power utility responds to CM Mamata Banerjee’s call, offering ex gratia aid after nine electrocution deaths in torrential rains.
Last Updated : 25 September 2025, 16:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 September 2025, 16:56 IST
India NewsKolkataMamata BanerjeeCesc

Follow us on :

Follow Us