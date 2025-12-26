Menu
'Correcting my error': Bengali actor Parno mittra quits BJP, joins TMC

Mittra joined the TMC at the party headquarters here in the presence of senior leaders, including state minister Chandrima Bhattacharya.
Last Updated : 26 December 2025, 09:11 IST
Published 26 December 2025, 09:11 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsTMC

