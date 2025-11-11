Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Delhi blast: TMC leader Abhishek attacks MHA over 'grave lapses' in internal security

Banerjee, the TMC national general secretary, said in a post on X that he was "deeply shocked and anguished".
Last Updated : 11 November 2025, 09:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2025, 09:04 IST
India NewsWest BengalDelhiIndian PoliticsAbhishek BanerjeeExplosion

Follow us on :

Follow Us