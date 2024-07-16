Home
Doda gunfight: Mamata Banerjee condoles death of army officer who hailed from Bengal's Darjeeling

PTI
Last Updated : 16 July 2024, 13:15 IST

Comments

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday condoled the death of Captain Brijesh Thapa, who hailed from the state's Darjeeling district, in a gunfight with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda.

Darjeeling MP Raju Bista also expressed condolences over the death of Thapa and three other Indian Army soldiers in the gunbattle with heavily armed terrorists.

"Sad to know that Brijesh Thapa, a young Army officer from Darjeeling, sacrificed his life in the line of duty in Jammu and Kashmir. My sincere condolences," Banerjee said in a message on her X handle.

The young captain, who was only 27 years old, was the son of retired Colonel Bhuwanesh K Thapa, a resident of Jing Tea Estate in Darjeeling.

"He has today joined the legion of immortal Indians who have given the ultimate sacrifice for our nation," Bista said in a message.

"In this hour of profound grief, my thoughts and prayers are with Col Bhuwanesh K Thapa (Retd)," the Darjeeling MP said.

Published 16 July 2024, 13:15 IST
