EC show cause notice to Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar for remarks against national emblem

<p>New Delhi: The Election Commission on Monday issued a show cause notice to West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar for his alleged remarks on the national emblem and the West Bengal police.</p><p>He has been asked to furnish his response by 8 pm on Monday.</p>.Bengal bypolls: Mamata urges electorate to vote for TMC candidates.<p>The Trinamool Congress (TMC) had approached the poll panel seeking action against the BJP leader for his remarks made during a public meeting in Taldangra assembly seat going for a bypoll.</p><p>The alleged remarks "insulting the national emblem and the state police were made on November 7," EC said in its notice.</p>