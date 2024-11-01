Home
Four killed in motorcycle-car collision in West Bengal

The accident occurred on Kalna-Katwa road in the Kalna subdivision on Thursday night when the collision took place between the motorcycle and an SUV, a senior officer said.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 09:17 IST

Published 01 November 2024, 09:17 IST
India NewsWest BengalAccident

