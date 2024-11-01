Four killed in motorcycle-car collision in West Bengal

<p>Kolkata: A motorcyclist and three pillion riders were killed after their two-wheelers collided with a car in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district, triggering a road blockade by locals, police said on Friday.</p>.<p>The accident occurred on Kalna-Katwa road in the Kalna subdivision on Thursday night when the collision took place between the motorcycle and an SUV, a senior officer said.</p>.<p>The four-wheeler overturned after the collision.</p>.A day after Diwali, air quality 'poor' in Kolkata.<p>The four persons, who died in the accident, were riding the two-wheeler without helmets, he said.</p>.<p>The deceased were identified as Salim Mollah, Abu Bakkar Mondal, Nawaz Mondal and Arif Sheikh, the officer said, adding that the bodies were taken to the Kalna Sub-divisional Hospital where the post-mortem examinations were conducted.</p>.<p>A woman was also injured after being hit by the motorcycle and admitted to a nearby hospital, he said.</p>.<p>Local people blocked the road for a brief period, protesting against the accident.</p>