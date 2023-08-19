Grieving mother calls for justice as Jadavpur University student's death sparks outrage

“Our son wasn’t allotted a room. In fact, he was asked to stay as a guest with one of the boarders. Were the authorities not aware of mismanagement in hostels? Why the UGC guidelines were not followed? We could not afford to pay for guest accommodation. Isn’t it the responsibility of university authorities to ensure the safety of new students? There was no transparency on how many beds or rooms were there.”

As the grieving mother spoke about the lack of financial resources with her to approach a court, her younger son recalled telling his late brother that he wanted to join him at the university. “I want to study mechanical engineering. I told him that I will also join JU in two years. I wish I was there to save him. He wanted to come home and share a few things.”

The victim's father believes that it is his fault for thinking that his son was in "safe hands".