India's first under-river metro tunnel owes a lot to Calcutta High Court: Project experts

He added, "Justice Dutta entertained the petition and after his valued intervention realignment issue was resolved in August 2015. He spent a lot of time with all the stakeholders to bring this prestigious and iconic Project on track for the sake of its importance and benefiting the people at large."

Another expert, who was part of the case, said, "After court hearings, he used to meet all the stakeholders in his cabin and sort out the differences step by step."

He added, "It is after his intervention that the Railway approved the re-alignment and additional funds for the project. So far as finances are concerned, it never became a problem after 2015." According to experts, about 90 per cent of the funding has been done by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).