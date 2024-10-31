Home
Judicial custody for eight accused in gang-rape case of Bengal woman

Four of them were produced before the Kalyani court on Wednesday and remanded to 14 days’ judicial custody, while four others were produced on Thursday and given similar remand.
31 October 2024

