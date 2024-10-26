Home
Junior medics hold mass convention, to hold rally on Oct 30 demanding justice for RG Kar victim

Thirty-two representatives of the forum, and civil society representatives and celebrities spoke at the convention that started on Saturday afternoon and went on for more than six hours.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 October 2024, 15:12 IST

Published 26 October 2024, 15:12 IST
India NewsWest Bengalrape

