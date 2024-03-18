Kolkata building collapse triggers war of words between TMC and BJP ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Adhikari claimed more than 800 such illegal constructions exist in the Garden Reach area, considered as the backyard of the Kolkata mayor and TMC leader Firhad Hakim.

"Can he feign ignorance? Is it believable that he had no idea that such illegal constructions were happening under his nose without his knowledge? How shameful it is for the culprit to disguise himself as the saviour and grab footage during relief operations?" he said.

Adhikari claimed that compensation announced Rs 5 lakh for the kin of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for the injured is far too low considering the magnitude of the tragedy caused by the TMC and demanded that the families of the deceased receive at least Rs 50 lakh, and the injured should receive a minimum of Rs 10 lakh.

He also drew the attention of the Election Commission to take note of how TMC Leaders, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, announced monetary compensation even when the Model Code of Conduct was in effect after the announcement of general elections.

"Any declaration of compensation amount should be made by officials only and not by political persons," he said.

Reacting to his allegations, the TMC accused Adhikari of indulging in politics over bodies.

"A tragic incident has taken place; the BJP instead of standing with the grieving families is busy doing politics over the bodies. This is shameful," TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said the incident is extremely sad.

"However, the matter should not be politicised. The opposition leaders are raising various questions in this regard. For them, I would say politics can wait. We can do politics later, but at the moment we should focus on rescuing the people who are stuck. We hope that such incidents are not repeated. All institutions should work in tandem," Banerjee said before leaving for North Bengal to address a rally.