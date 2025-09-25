Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Kolkata mayor-in-council member draws fire for calling electrocution deaths 'suicide'

TMC mayor-in-council member deflects blame onto citizens after nine die in flood-related electrocutions, triggering sharp criticism from opposition parties.
Last Updated : 25 September 2025, 17:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 September 2025, 17:15 IST
India NewsTMCKolkataflood victimselectrocuted

Follow us on :

Follow Us