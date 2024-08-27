Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

LIVE
Doctor Rape-Murder Case Updates: 'Bengal isn't Bangladesh, Mamata not Hasina,' Mahua slams today's protest

Hello reader! Student organisation Chhatra Samaj has called for the 'Nabanna Abhijan' rally to demand the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the arrest of those responsible for the alleged rape-murder of a doctor in R G Kar hospital. They have ensured everyone that the march will peaceful and not disrupt the day-to-day activities. On the other hand, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh has slammed TMC leader Kunal Ghosh's 'BJP, CPM and Congress, Left are all coming together to create anarchy in Bengal' remark saying, 'It was TMC's duty to send the culprits to the court as soon as possible. They are trying to save the culprits.' Stay tuned to DH to track the latest updates.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 27 August 2024, 04:24 IST

Follow Us :

Highlights
03:3827 Aug 2024

'Bengal isn't Bangladesh, Mamata not Hasina,' Mahua Moitra slams today's protest

03:2127 Aug 2024

Watch| Security deployed ahead of the protest march

03:1727 Aug 2024

'Dead bodies must fall' for 'political momentum': TMC warns of BJP conspiracy ahead of 'Nabanna Abhijan'

02:4327 Aug 2024

Students firm on March to Nabanna, police call it ‘illegal’ and ‘potentially disruptive’

09:5027 Aug 2024

Yes, I am a member of the RSS: Shubhankar Halder, one of the organisers of today's 'Nabanna Abhijan' 

Halder is among the organisers of today's protest that seeks CM Mamata Banerjee's resignation as well as justice for the R G Kar incident.

CPI-M has distanced itself from the protest noting it is backed by a RSS-body.

"Yes, I am a member of the RSS, the biggest organisation in the world. I shall stay so for the rest of my life," The Telegraph reported him say.

09:0827 Aug 2024

'Bengal isn't Bangladesh, Mamata not Hasina,' Mahua Moitra slams today's protest

"The filth being propagated in name of a citizen’s movement is Bengal’s shame. Calls to rape a minor child? Some lout who is a RSS worker who has a sexual harassment case from 2014 is now fronting a “student’s protest”? Bengalis can see through this game to try & provoke police tomorrow & then continue the chaos. Sorry WB is NOT Bangladesh & Mamata Banerjee is NOT Hasina. Not so easy to unsettle a people’s government. Enough is Enough.", TMC MP Mahua Moitra said.

08:5127 Aug 2024

Watch| Security deployed ahead of the protest march

From barricades to water cannons -- read about the security arrangements here.

Visuals from outside Nabanna

08:4927 Aug 2024

Mamata using police to quell protest, claims BJP, after Kolkata cops dub today's protest march 'illegal'

08:4727 Aug 2024

'Dead bodies must fall' for 'political momentum': TMC warns of BJP conspiracy ahead of 'Nabanna Abhijan'

Published 27 August 2024, 03:17 IST
India NewsCBIWest BengalKolkata

Follow us on :

Follow Us