Doctor Rape-Murder Case Updates: 'Bengal isn't Bangladesh, Mamata not Hasina,' Mahua slams today's protest
Hello reader! Student organisation Chhatra Samaj has called for the 'Nabanna Abhijan' rally to demand the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the arrest of those responsible for the alleged rape-murder of a doctor in R G Kar hospital. They have ensured everyone that the march will peaceful and not disrupt the day-to-day activities. On the other hand, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh has slammed TMC leader Kunal Ghosh's 'BJP, CPM and Congress, Left are all coming together to create anarchy in Bengal' remark saying, 'It was TMC's duty to send the culprits to the court as soon as possible. They are trying to save the culprits.' Stay tuned to DH to track the latest updates.
Subhankar- Yes I am a swayamsevak, I am part of RSS.
Open admission by one of the few who is leading ‘Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj’, that has has called for a protest march to Nabanna (state secretariat) on August 27 demanding resignation of… pic.twitter.com/rfhJkfgWKo
"The filth being propagated in name of a citizen’s movement is Bengal’s shame. Calls to rape a minor child? Some lout who is a RSS worker who has a sexual harassment case from 2014 is now fronting a “student’s protest”? Bengalis can see through this game to try & provoke police tomorrow & then continue the chaos. Sorry WB is NOT Bangladesh & Mamata Banerjee is NOT Hasina. Not so easy to unsettle a people’s government. Enough is Enough.", TMC MP Mahua Moitra said.
08:5127 Aug 2024
Watch| Security deployed ahead of the protest march
#WATCH | West Bengal: Security personnel deployed across Kolkata and all Police arrangements in wake of a march to Nabanna, called over RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case.
#WATCH | West Bengal: Security tightened around Nabanna, which houses the State Secretariat, and across Howrah in wake of a march to Nabanna, called over RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case. pic.twitter.com/1OetK5SU9M
Mamata using police to quell protest, claims BJP, after Kolkata cops dub today's protest march 'illegal'
After acting DGP of West Bengal (during #Sandeshkhali) and CP Kolkata (for his dubious role in covering up the RG Kar rape and murder case) were thoroughly discredited, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has pushed forward Supratim Sarkar, ADG & IGP, South Bengal, to spread… pic.twitter.com/m2X6V5Rhza