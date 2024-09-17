Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Updates | Supreme Court to hear matter today; ED raids continue over RG Kar financial irregularities

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday accepted the demand of the protesting junior doctors for the removal of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal from the helm of the city’s law enforcement agency for his failure to ensure a fair probe in the rape and murder of a young doctor at a hospital here. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is likely to hear the matter for the fourth time on Tuesday. Stay tuned to DH for latest updates related to Kolkata rape-murder case.