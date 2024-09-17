Home
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Updates | Supreme Court to hear matter today; ED raids continue over RG Kar financial irregularities

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday accepted the demand of the protesting junior doctors for the removal of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal from the helm of the city’s law enforcement agency for his failure to ensure a fair probe in the rape and murder of a young doctor at a hospital here. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is likely to hear the matter for the fourth time on Tuesday. Stay tuned to DH for latest updates related to Kolkata rape-murder case.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 17 September 2024, 03:39 IST

Highlights
08:3917 Sep 2024

08:3917 Sep 2024

08:2517 Sep 2024

08:3917 Sep 2024

WATCH | ED search operation underway across Kolkata in connection with RG Kar Medical College and Hospital financial irregularities

08:3917 Sep 2024

Supreme Court to hear the matter for fourth time today 

Supreme Court is set to hear the Kolkata rape and murder case on Tuesday at 10:30 am. This will be the fourth hearing in the top court on the matter it took up suo motu in the wake of the nationwide outrage.

08:2517 Sep 2024

CBI interrogates ex-RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh, Kolkata cop Abhijit Mondal together

The CBI on Monday interrogated RG Kar hospital's former principal Sandip Ghosh and police officer Abhijit Mondal together in connection with the rape and murder of the doctor, officials said.

08:2517 Sep 2024

Junior medics to continue 'cease work', demonstration till Mamata's assurances materialise

Kolkata: Agitating junior doctors on Monday night said they would continue their ‘cease work’ and demonstration till all the promises made to them by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over their demands materialise.

08:2517 Sep 2024

Mamata announces removal of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal after meeting with junior doctors

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday accepted the demand of the protesting junior doctors for the removal of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal from the helm of the city’s law enforcement agency for his failure to ensure a fair probe in the rape and murder of a young doctor at a hospital here.

Published 17 September 2024, 03:17 IST
India NewsBJPCBIWest BengalSupreme CourtProtestsEDTMCKolkatamurderMamata BanerjeerapeDY ChandrachuddoctorsDoctors' protest

