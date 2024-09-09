Mamata Banerjee indicates Kolkata top cop may be removed after Durga Puja

Kolkata: Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal had offered to resign in the wake of the agitation by the junior doctors following the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in the city.
She indicated that Goyal might be removed from the office of the Kolkata Police commissioner, but only after the Durga Puja festival.
"We need someone who understands law and order and sees us through the Durga puja festivities. What's the harm in being a little patient given that the Durga Puja is just around the corner?" she wondered while talking to journalists after a meeting with the senior officials of the state government.
The Durga Puja, the greatest annual festival of West Bengal, will start early next month and be over by October 13.
Amid allegations of a cover-up attempt by the RGKMCH authorities and Kolkata Police after the discovery of the body of the young medic, the protesting junior doctors demanded the resignation of the city’s top cop. They also took out a protest march a few days back to the Kolkata Police headquarters, met the commissioner, and handed over to him a memorandum seeking his resignation.
Published 09 September 2024, 10:13 IST